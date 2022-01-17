Lamar University to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Thursday

The theme this year is "It Starts with Me" and will have Albert A.J. Turner as its keynote speaker.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Monday marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a day in which we recognize his part in the Civil Rights Movement.

President Ronald Reagan signed this holiday into law in 1983, but it was first observed three years later in 1986, according to the White House.

After the annual Martin Luther King Day's parade was cancelled, many other Southeast Texans still felt it was their part to do something to honor Dr. King's legacy.

Lamar University hosts its annual event every year to celebrate. The theme this year is "It Starts with Me" and will have Albert A.J. Turner as its keynote speaker.

The MLK celebration is set to take place on the 8th floor of the Mary and John Gray Library from 4 p.m.- 6 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available for all guests.

The Director of Diversity and Inclusive Excellence for Lamar University, Dr. Wilma Jackson and Pastor J.D. Roberts both say today is more than just another day.

They also say the community can do so much more to honor Dr. King, and that all starts with unity.

"Wherever you are and whoever you are, take the opportunity to share the message for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. for peace and non-violence," said Jackson.