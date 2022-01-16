Texas Gov. Greg Abbott discussed key issues, controversial topics at Beaumont event

The Texas governor said there are people running for office who hate America the way it is.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott covered a multitude of key and controversial topics at a Beaumont event as he seeks re-election for his third term as Texas governor.

”From the top of the ballot to the bottom of the ballot, in Jefferson County and in the state of Texas, it will be Republicans who are going to be winning in 2022,” Gov. Abbott said.

The event was held at Pour09. The Texas governor covered topics such as critical race theory in state schools and the defunding of police, both of which he is against.

Gov. Abbott said he wants to make it a law that any Texas city that defunds police will be defunded.

“Austin, Texas defunded their police and it will come as no surprise that as a result this past year, Austin set an all-time record with the highest number of murders they've ever had,” he said.

The governor expressed his clear support for state law enforcement.

“Law enforcement in Texas alone has seized enough fentanyl to kill every man, woman and child in Texas, California, New York, Florida and Illinois combined,” he said.

The governor spoke out against President Biden’s border policy and spoke up for protecting the second amendment right of Texas citizens.

During his speech, he recognized the Golden Triangle stating that the area is vital to the state’s economy.

“Hundreds of thousands of jobs are in the energy sector in the lone star state,” he said. “Many in the region that we gather in tonight.”

Gov. Abbott claimed that Texas has one of the strongest governments in America. He compared the Texas economy to that of countries like Brazil, stating that Texas’ was stronger.

The Texas governor said more Texans have jobs than ever before in state history.

“As we gather in Jefferson County today, Texas now ranks number one in the United States as the best state in America to start a small business,” he said.

According to the Texas governor, the state’s strong economy is what draws people from out of state.

Beto O’Rourke also recognized Jefferson’s County’s importance to Texas when he stopped in Beaumont in early December of 2021.

“The golden triangle is so important for this state,” O’Rourke said. “I mean whether you're looking at energy or jobs, I've been listening to a lot of these great school teachers who are here. The future of public education you find it right here in these communities where we are today.”

Gov. Greg Abbot ended his speech by encouraging Texans to vote Republican. He said their are people running for office who hate how America the way it is.

“We cannot let them destroy our state or our country," Abbott said. "The way that we save our state and the way we protect the future of America is we band together and we start right now, tonight, in Jefferson County, working every single day all the way to next November, making sure that we beat Beto. We beat the democrats. We keep Texas red.”

Early voting starts Feb. 14 and Texas will hold its primary elections on March 1. The deadline to register to be able to vote in March 2022 is Monday, January 31, 2022.