City Nederland seeking public input on how to spend $4.3 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds

The hearing will be open for people to attend in-person or online via Zoom.

NEDERLAND, Texas — The City of Nederland is set to hold a public hearing regarding the millions of dollars it received from a federal COVID-19 relief fund.

The meeting is set to take place on Monday, Jan. 24 at 4:30 p.m., at the Nederland City Hall located at 207 N. 12th Street.

City officials are seeking feedback from area residents and businesses about how they should spend the more than $4.3 million allocated to it from the government.

The hearing will be open for people to attend in-person or online via Zoom. The link will be posted when the city council agenda meeting is posted.

The American Rescue Plan has put stipulations on how the money can be spent. Allocated funds can only be used for:

Public health emergencies concerning COVID-19 or its negative economic impacts

Providing premium pay to eligible essential workers or providing grants to eligible employers who have eligible employees

Necessary investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure

Reduction of revenue due to the COVID-19 public health emergency relative to revenues collected in the most recent full fiscal year

City officials are already discussing several programs including a non-profit partnership program, a vaccine incentive program, a potential utility bill assistance program and more.

Those who cannot attend the meeting but would like to have their comments and questions addressed, are advised to contact the City Manager's Office at 409-723-1503.

Also on 12NewsNow.com ...

From a City of Nederland release:

On Monday, Jan. 24th at 4:30PM, the City of Nederland will hold the second PUBLIC HEARING (previous public hearing was on Oct. 25th) to solicit input, comments, questions, etc. from residents, businesses, non-profit organizations, etc. regarding the City's Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund allocation of $4,302,289.72. The American Rescue Plan stipulates that those funds can only be spent for the following purposes:

1) To respond to the public health emergency with respect to COVID-19 or its negative economic impacts, including assistance to households, small businesses, and nonprofits, or aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel, and hospitality;

2) To respond to workers performing essential work during the COVID-19 public health emergency by providing premium pay to eligible workers of the State, territory, or tribal government that are performing such essential work, or by providing grants to eligible employers that have eligible workers who perform essential work;

3) For the provision of government services to the extent of the reduction of revenue of such State, territory, or Tribal government due to the COVID-19 public health emergency relative to revenues collected in the most recent full fiscal year of the State, territory, or tribal government prior to the emergency; or

4) To make necessary investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure.

At this time, the City is discussing several programs, which includes a non-profit partnership grant program, investing in water and sewer lines, a vaccination incentive program that includes a small business assistance component, a potential utility bill assistance program for eligible households, etc.

The Public Hearing is open for in-person attendance, as well as a online attendance option via ZOOM (the link will be posted when the city council meeting agenda is posted). If you cannot attend the meeting and would like to offer comments, ask a question, etc., please contact the City Manager's Office at (409) 723-1503.