Kirbyville's 33rd annual Christmas in the park celebration

KIRBYVILLE, Texas — Santa Clause will be making his debut November 26, 2022, at the 33rd annual Kirbyville Area Heritage Society Christmas in the park festival.

The festival is at the Magnolia Park in Kirbyville. Festivities start at 9 a.m. and end at 4 p.m.

Attendees will be able to enjoy arts and crafts, live entertainment, food, games, train rides and pictures with Santa.

This event has been organized by the Kirbyville Area Heritage Society for the last three decades.

For more information, call Vondol Bailey, Kirbyville Heritage Society President, at 409-423-3319.  

