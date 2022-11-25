CASA of the Sabine Neches region gives back to the community with a '12 days of Christmas' gift drive

The donations from the gift drive will go to children served by CASA.

ORANGE, Texas — CASA of the Sabine Neches Region is kicking off the holidays, giving back to the community by doing their annual gift drive.

The donations from the 12 days of Christmas gift drive will go to children served by CASA in the following counties: Orange, Harden, Newton, Jasper, Tyler and Sabine.

According to the organization’s website, CASA of the Sabine Neches Region recruits, trains and supports volunteer advocates to work on behalf of abused and neglected children.

The gift drive starts Friday, November 25, 2022, and gifts will be accepted until Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

There are four different locations that are receiving gift donations:

Orange Public Library - 220 5th Street, Orange, TX 77630

Aaron Perry Insurance - 1246 South Main Street, Lumberton, TX 77657

Weaver Bros Motor - 2035 South Wheeler Street, Jasper, TX 75951

Granger Chevrolet - 2611 MacArthur Drive, Orange, TX 77630

Gifts can also be purchased on the organization’s Amazon Wish List and shipped directly to our office.

Visit CASASNR.org for more information.