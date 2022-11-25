'It's what I love to do': Southeast Texas shoppers say Black Friday is about more than name brands, great deals

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — Many Southeast Texans feel that behind the good deals Black Friday brings is a chance to spend quality time with family and friends.

Thousands of shoppers woke up early Friday morning to head to their favorite stores. Some described the day as being more than just an opportunity for new items and lower costs.

“It's a tradition, and we always do it together as family time,” Patricia Peveto, Southeast Texas shopper, said. “We get to do it together and enjoy ourselves.”

On many shopping and wish lists were the latest in gadgets and technology. For some, including Diana Hoosier, the day is less about buying name brands and more about enjoying time spent with others.

“The crowd,” Hoosier said. “I love to go out and get the crowd, and just shop. I don't need a whole lot, but it's what I love to do.”

Some came dressed festively to get in the shopping and holiday spirit.

"Just kind of get you in the Christmas spirit, of course, it's all about Jesus and the birth of Christ," a Black Friday shopper said. "We like to come out and get presents under the tree.”

Some Black Friday shoppers purchased soon-to-be prized possessions, including a nostalgic talking fish.

“I thought it was the coolest thing,” Adam Jacobs, Southeast Texas shopper, said. “And it's been a while since I have seen one of these things in the store. So, I had to get this. It was probably the number one thing on my list.”

The deals began Friday and most are set to continue through the weekend. The lines will be long, however, Southeast Texans are encouraged to remember that Cyber Monday is just around the corner.