Boss Burger food truck owner held fundraiser for Humane Society of Southeast Texas

NEDERLAND, Texas — A well-known Nederland food truck owner organized a fundraiser to support a Southeast Texas non-profit organization.

Joe Oates, owner of Boss Burger, helped support the Humane Society of Southeast Texas. The food truck owner was joined by Mabel’s Treats as they raised money for the non-profit at a Saturday event.

The Humane Society brought a van full of dogs in an attempt to find the animals forever homes and families. Members of the non-profit said it was amazing to get support from area businesses.

“That’s our goal, to get these guys in their perfect home and have them have a happy life,” Madison Mathis, Humane Society kennel technician, said.

Joe Oates fold 12News that he is doing much better after his long battle with COVID-19 toward the end of 2021. Members of the Nederland community said they are happy to have Oates back where he belongs.

Oates returned to Nederland in early November of 2021 after spending three months in a Houston hospital. His wife, Mary Oates, kept the community updated on her husband’s condition through a series of Facebook posts.

Members of the Mid-County community lined along Boston Avenue in Nederland as they waited to welcome the food truck owner home. Upon his arrival, tears were shed and cheers were heard.

Friends and family of Oates said he is a giving and good-hearted person, who has had a big impact on the community.

Friends of Oates said it's inspiring to know that through the support and prayers of friends, family, and the community, Oates made it home. It gives them hope that they too can overcome obstacles such as these.

