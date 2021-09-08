Southeast Texas community sends prayers, condolences to 2 well-known figures in COVID-19 battles

Southeast Texas social media was filled with condolences for one political figure and prayers for a restaurant owner in their fights against COVID-19.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Health officials said the recent COVID-19 surge is not going away anytime soon, and the real effects are already being felt in the Southeast Texas community.

Southeast Texas social media was filled with condolences for a Beaumont political figure and prayers for a Port Arthur restaurant owner in their fights against COVID-19.

Jennifer Doornbos, who was well known for her involvement in Southeast Texas politics and charities, died over the weekend, and Boss Burger owner Joe Oates is currently battling COVID-19 in a Houston hospital.

Doornbos was an active member in the Southeast Texas political community. She was a charter member of the Southeast Texas Republican Women's Club, and she was also involved in several Southeast Texas charities.

On social media, family and friends of Doornbos described her as a strong and intelligent woman

The Southeast Texas Republican Women's Club said in part, “One of Doornbos’ greatest attributes was being a straightforward proud Texan and mama to her two fur babies, Tinker Bell and Gipsy. She will be greatly missed by all her friends."

Meanwhile, Joe Oates has been battling COVID-19 in a Houston hospital. Oates' wife told 12news that he is on a ventilator, in a medically induced coma, and that he also has blood clots on his lungs.

Oates is well known among the Southeast Texas foodie community and members of it said he was always kind and to hear about his battle with COVID-19 is heartbreaking.

“He's all about helping the community,” Lauren Bebeau, Southeast Texas food blogger, said. “Like when the restaurants had to close during COVID, he would take his mobile unit out to neighborhoods like Fannett and Bevil Oaks, and you know, sell his food or even give it away.”

Family and friends of Oates said they are sending him and keeping him in their thoughts and prayers.

Health officials are continuously urging Southeast Texans to take necessary precautions like masking up, social distancing and getting vaccinated.

"It is a very somber time. It's a very humbling time. It's a very concerning time,” Angie Herbert, spokesperson for the Medical Center of Southeast Texas, said.

The Southeast Texas area is seeing a record number of positive COVID-19 cases, Herbert said.

“Those stories of people that have lost loved ones or are in circumstances where their loved ones are in critical condition, that is unfortunately a recurring theme in our area," she said.

Things could get worse before they get better, if the Southeast Texas community does not get back to good habits, Herbert said.

“If you go in the community right now, there's very few people that are wearing masks and taking in some of those basic precautions,” she said.