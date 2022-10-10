Jefferson County Judge issues restriction on outdoor burning

Anyone who intentionally violates this order may be charged with a class c misdemeanor, with a fine of up to $500.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — A restriction on outdoor burning has been issued for Jefferson County.

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick declared the burn ban on Monday, October 10, 2022.

The order says there is a present danger if a fire being used to burn trash may not be controlled and spread and results in extensive damage and losses, according to a release from Judge Jeff Branick.

Jefferson County fire departments and emergency responders are not properly staffed and equipped to respond to fires that are not controlled adequately, according to the release.

The order issued does not apply to outdoor burning activities related to public health and safety that are authorized by Texas Parks and Wildlife.

Anyone who intentionally violates this order may be charged with a class c misdemeanor, with a fine of up to $500.

The ban will last for a period of 90 days from October 10, 2022 unless terminated earlier based on a determination that the public safety hazard no longer exists by Judge Branick and/or the commissioner's court.