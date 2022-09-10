Police : Five injured after early Sunday morning shooting at Beaumont nightclub

It happened in the parking lot of the Exstasy Hookah Bar & Lounge.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating after an early Sunday morning shooting at a Beaumont nightclub left five people injured.

It happened in the parking lot of the Exstasy Hookah Bar & Lounge located at 2550 Interstate 10, Officer Carol Riley told 12News. The call regarding the shooting came in around 1:18 a.m.

Only two of the five victims have filed charges. All five victims are expected to be OK.

At this time, the circumstances surrounding the shooting are currently unknown, and it is unclear what charges if any those involved may face.

Officer Riley said investigators are getting statements.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.