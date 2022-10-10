Popular Calder Ave restaurant in Beaumont closes its doors for good

The announcement came in a late Sunday night post on the restaurant's Facebook page.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A popular Calder Avenue bar and grill has closed after nearly 10 years in Beaumont.

Luke's Bar and Grill in Beaumont has permanently closed according to a late Sunday night post on the restaurant's Facebook page.

Comments on the post seemed to indicate that the restaurant had closed down suddenly with some commenters mentioning they had just eaten there earlier in the day on Sunday.

One commenter, who said she was a manager at the restaurant, commented on the post saying she had no idea they were closing and that the employees were not given any warning that the location would be closing.

The Nederland Ave location of Luke's Bar and Grill remains open.

Luke's Bar and grill originally opened as Luke's Icehouse on Calder Ave. in Beaumont in 2012.

The Luke's Icehouse patio, which regularly featured live music, was popular and often crowded several nights a week.

Luke's Icehouse closed briefly early during the pandemic early in 2020 and not long after reopened under new ownership as Doc's Yardhouse.

Almost two years later in April 2022 the restaurants changed names again and became Luke's Bar and Grill.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.