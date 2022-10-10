Man hit, killed by hit-and-run driver Sunday night along Twin City Highway

Troopers say the man was walking down the center of the highway when he was struck.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating the hit-and-run death of a man on Twin City Highway late Sunday night.

A man was struck by an unknown vehicle around 11 p.m. Sunday night while he was walking down the center of Twin City Highway, also known as Texas Highway 347, near the intersection with Woodlawn St. according to a news release from the Texas DPS.

The man was taken by ambulance to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont where he later died the release said.

Troopers have not been able to find the driver or the vehicle involved.

If you have any information about the vehicle, which troopers believe to be blue and possibly have front-end damage, call them at 936-699-7340.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Texas DPS news release...

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash that occurred on state Highway 347 near Woodlawn Road, Sunday, October 9, 2022.

The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 11 p.m., a pedestrian was walking down the center of the road and was struck by an unknown vehicle. The vehicle then left the scene.

The pedestrian was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. His information is not available at this time.

The driver and vehicle have not been located.

The vehicle is believed to have damage to its front right and to be blue in color. If you have any information relating to this vehicle or this driver, please contact Lufkin DPS Communications at 936 699 7340, Crime Stoppers at 409 833 TIPS or 833tips.com

There is no additional information available.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.