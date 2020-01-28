ORANGE, Texas — A motorcyclist is facing a long road to recovery following a crash he was involved in after spending the day honoring a fallen soldier.

Mark Stratton, 62, is a member of the Patriot Guard Riders of Southeast Texas, and his son says the wreck happened following the funeral services for US Army Specialist Jacoby McFarland on Jan. 18.

Curtis Stratton, Mark's son, says fear began filling his mind when he got a call that his father had been involved in the motorcycle wreck on Hwy. 62 in Orange.

"He never left that bike. He rode that bike from the time of the impact to the time it stopped. They actually had to pull him off the bike when the paramedics got there," Stratton said.

He was rushed to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery.

Doctors did what they could, but Stratton's left foot was amputated.

Now, it's his left leg that needs help and doctors plan to operate on his leg Tuesday.

"His leg is in question, like I said the doctor is optimistic that he can go in there and fix everything that needs to be fixed. You never know until you get in there and see how bad it really is," Curtis Stratton said.

Emmett Hollier, who heads the Patriot Guard Riders, says a car pulled into Stratton's lane and hit him.

"He tried to avoid it and get over as far as he could, but the vehicle kept coming," Hollier said. "Much less getting hit on a our bike the day of a PGR event while we're serving that event. You don't think about those things so when they happen, it wakes everybody up a little bit."

Curtis says the family hasn't set up a GoFundMe or any other fundraiser at this point, but tells us his dad is in good spirits, thanks in part to much needed support from the community.

"I think a majority of our phone calls Monday were about him. It was so great, a lot of people stopping in," Stratton said. "Customers who have been longtime customers have come in asking what can we do, does he need anything?"

Mark Stratton owns Ace Glass and Mirror in Nederland.

Hollier tells 12News he's confident Stratton will be bounce back.

"Mark's strong and he's going to bounce back and I promise you, I can see the day today, Mark will be standing out there for a veteran again, holding a flag in his honor as well," Hollier said. "He stood tall and silent for this veteran during the day, now it's time for us to step up for him."

Orange Police did ticket a 57-year-old woman for failing to stay in her lane following the crash around 5:30 p.m. on Jan.18.

The Stratton family would like to thank the people who saw the crash and helped Mark until paramedics arrived.

Support has poured in for Stratton throughout the last week, but Hollier says more will be needed.

"Mark needs all the encouragement from everybody else. Let him know that you're thinking about him, he's on Facebook so send him a note," Hollier said. "Even if you don't know Mark, let him know I'm praying for you because that's what it takes is prayer."

