PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Port Arthur woman is facing a first degree murder charge after investigators say she helped to lure the victim to an apartment complex with the promise of sex.

Jaqiera Janay Alpough, 18, of Port Arthur, was indicted in January 2019 in connection with the March 2018 death of Kevon Jeffrey Washington. She’s expected to appear in court in February. Alpough was on the court docket for Monday, but her appearance was moved.

Investigators say Alpough used Facebook messenger to communicate with Washington, agreeing to have sex with him and setting up a meeting time at the Lake View Palms Apartments.

Court documents say Alpough led Washington to a vacant apartment and pretended to unlock the door as a stall tactic, giving James Earl Holloway time to approach the two and shoot Washington. Investigators say another woman was there with Alpough at the time of the shooting.

Holloway pleaded guilty to murdering Washington in court on Monday.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

