WOODVILLE, Texas — Southeast Texas is set to honor a fallen soldier on Monday as he is taken to a Tyler County funeral home.

The body of Jasper native Army Specialist Jacoby McFarland will be taken to Coleman's Family Mortuary in Woodville on Jan. 13. Tyler County residents are asked to line his arrival route Monday morning before 10 a.m.

Colmesneil ISD announced in a Facebook post on Thursday that students in grades 7-12 will attend the tribute to 25-year-old McFarland's life.

"These men and women (despite political affiliation or beliefs), protect our Freedom - they deserve to be honored upon returning home," the post says.

U.S. Army Specialist Jacoby McFarland

Coleman's Family Mortuary

