BEAUMONT, Texas — State Representative Dade Phelan started an online petition for 'more than 1.6 million veterans' in the state to get a VA hospital for those living in Orange and Jefferson counties.

The petition, shared on Phelan's Twitter, asks for 100,000 digital signatures. The goal is to have those by February 8.

Earlier in the week, Phelan sent a letter to President Trump requesting the purchase or lease of a facility for Southeast Texas and Louisiana vets.

He suggested Baptist Orange Hospital and St. Mary Hospital in Port Arthur as possible options for a new facility.

"Please sign this petition to ask President Trump and his administration to establish a new VA hospital in Texas!" the petition asks.

