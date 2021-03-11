Aransas Pass ISD student shot, killed by Corpus Christi police after school threat, hit-and-run crash

Update: The suspect has succumbed to his injuries. Date: Tuesday, November 2, 2021 2:50 P.M. Location: 1700 Block of Hickory Place Offense: Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer Case Number: 2111020093 At approximately 2:50 pm on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, officers were dispatched to a major traffic accident on the 4600 block of HWY 286. Updates to the call provided that a vehicle driving the wrong caused a head on collision and the driver fled from the scene on foot. Officers arrived on scene at approximately 2:52 PM and immediately provided a suspect description to officers in the area. Officers began searching the surrounding neighborhoods and located a suspect matching the description provided. At some point the suspect produced a weapon, discharging it in the neighborhood and then fled from officers on foot. A foot pursuit ensued; officers surrounded the suspect who then produced a handgun at which point an officer discharged his weapon striking the suspect. The suspect was provided immediate medical attention and transported to a local hospital. We can confirm that the handgun produced by the suspect was located on scene. The Corpus Christi Police Officers will be placed on paid administrative leave, in accordance with current department practice and policy. This is still an active and ongoing investigation. If you have any information pertaining to this incident, you are encouraged to call the Corpus Christi Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 361-886-2840. Anyone who would like to keep their identity secret and still provide information to Detectives should call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or submit the tip online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=