Judge refused to lower bond of Port Arthur man accused of murder due to uncooperative behavior in jail custody

A Jefferson County judge said that if the suspect could not follow rules while in jail, she has no reason to believe he will follow rules outside of jail.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Jefferson County judge refused to lower the bond of a 23-year-old Port Arthur man accused of murder and aggravated assault, because she said he had not given reason to believe he would follow the rules outside of jail

Deon Patrick Williams appeared before Judge Raquel West Wednesday morning, asking for his $1.5 million bond to be lowered. Williams said his reason for the request was because he had no criminal history and no way to pay the high bond.

Judge West denied Williams’ request stating that while in jail, Williams did not cooperate with jail staff and got into at least one altercation. West said because Williams could not follow rules in jail, she has no reason to believe he could follow rules outside of jail.

Williams was initially charged with two counts of aggravated assault, and his bond was set at $500,000 for his alleged part in an August shooting. However, a murder charge was added after one of the two victims involved in the shooting died as a result of his injuries.

The murder charge added $750,000 to Williams' original bond amount, bringing his bond to $1.5 million.

Investigators believe Williams was part of a fatal mid-August shooting in Port Arthur.

Port Arthur Police found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds on Monday, August 16 shortly after 10 p.m., in the Speedy Stop parking lot at 600 W. Gulfway. Both victims were taken to nearby hospitals to receive treatment.

One of the victims, Derrick Pitre, died more than a week later on Wednesday, August 25 as a result of the shooting.

Investigators arrested Williams at his home on Thursday, August 23. After receiving permission to search the home, investigators found clothing and sandals that looked like the attire the suspect was seen wearing on surveillance footage from the night of the shooting.

Inside the home, police also located a handgun. The weapon was test-fired and the shell casing matched the shell casings from the scene of the shooting.

Williams “ultimately confessed” to shooting the two victims and provided details that corroborated with surveillance video and witness statements, police said.

A Jefferson County grand jury handed up a murder and aggravated assault indictment Wednesday, September 1 to Williams.

