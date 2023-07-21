Inmate escapes from Orange County transport officers at Denver International Airport Friday

Brandon Chabaud attempted to escape from the officers when he was being transferred to a connecting flight, but was unsuccessful.

DENVER — An inmate briefly escaped from Orange County transport officers at Denver International Airport Friday July 21, 202.

Two Orange County transport officers were in Denver to pick up Brandon Chabaud who was facing trial in Orange County according to Orange County Sheriff Lane Mooney.

The inmate attempted to escape from the officers when he was being transferred to a connecting flight, but was unsuccessful.

Officers with Denver Police Department helped the transport officers regain custody of the inmate after they fled down the stairs from the terminal and ran onto the tarmac.

One of the transport officers sustained minor injuries.

The inmate is now in federal custody.

The charge that he is facing trial for is evading an arrest.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.