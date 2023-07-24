No injuries reported, minimal damage to Mauriceville home following fire in detached garage

Firefighters worked hard to prevent the fire from spreading to the house, but the house did receive some damage from the heat.

MAURICEVILLE, Texas — No injuries are reported following a fire that broke out at a detached garage in Mauriceville.

On July 24, 2023 shortly after 2 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the 7700 block of Big Oak St. in Mauriceville.

When firefighters arrived, they found a detached garage engulfed in flames, according to Orange County ESD #4 Chief Matthew Manshack.

Firefighters worked hard to prevent the fire from spreading to the house, but the house did receive some damage from the heat.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation according to Manshack.

Orange County ESD #1, #3 and #4 responded to the fire as well as the Deweyville Volunteer Fire Department.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.