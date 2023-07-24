x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Preliminary autopsy results for woman found in Neches River reveal cause of death, toxicology pending

44-year-old Summer Clark went missing north of Village Creek after she was last seen swimming in the Neches River.

SILSBEE, Texas — The Hardin County Sheriff's Office reveals the autopsy results of Summer Clark.

44-year-old Summer Clark went missing north of Village Creek after she was last seen swimming in the Neches River.

Her body was found Saturday July 8, 2023 around 7:20 p.m., north of Village Creek where Hardin, Jasper and Orange Counties intersect.

RELATED: Body found in Neches River believed to be missing woman

The preliminary autopsy results show that the cause of death was drowning, but revealed nothing else according to Hardin County Sheriff's Office Chief Mark Minton.

They are now awaiting toxicology results which are expected to take at least 4-6 weeks.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTSDownload the 12News App to your mobile device  

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

Send us a news tip | Download our app  

Also on 12NewsNow.com… 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

'Port Arthur Pass' fishing tournament holds final weigh-in at civic center

Before You Leave, Check This Out