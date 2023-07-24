Preliminary autopsy results for woman found in Neches River reveal cause of death, toxicology pending

44-year-old Summer Clark went missing north of Village Creek after she was last seen swimming in the Neches River.

SILSBEE, Texas — The Hardin County Sheriff's Office reveals the autopsy results of Summer Clark.

Her body was found Saturday July 8, 2023 around 7:20 p.m., north of Village Creek where Hardin, Jasper and Orange Counties intersect.

The preliminary autopsy results show that the cause of death was drowning, but revealed nothing else according to Hardin County Sheriff's Office Chief Mark Minton.

They are now awaiting toxicology results which are expected to take at least 4-6 weeks.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.