BEAUMONT, Texas — The American Red Cross announce the closure of the emergency shelters in Orange, TX this Friday.

The organization says they will continue working to help those in need of shelter or assistance.

"Case managers have met with shelter residents to connect them with community resources and alternate lodging. The Red Cross will continue to monitor community sheltering needs."

To help donate to the Red Cross Disaster Relief online, visit redcross.org/donate.

The Red Cross is also soliciting donations at RedCross.org or by calling 800-RED-CROSS.

HELP | Donate to the Red Cross

You can also text 90999 to make a $10 donation from your phone.

RELATED: More than 2,000 homes damaged by water during Imelda in Orange County

RELATED: Cajun Army to help gut homes after Imelda for another two months, those in need asked to reach out

RELATED: Judge: 903 uninsured homes flooded during Imelda. What we know about FEMA assistance for Southeast Texas

From an American Red Cross news release..

Orange, TX – October 3, 2019 – The American Red Cross, working in close partnership with emergency managers and community partners in Silsbee and Orange county, has determined the emergency shelters located at the Youth Young Adult Fellowship Alliance facility and North Orange Baptist Church, will close Friday, October 4 at 12:00 p.m. Case managers have met with shelter residents to connect them with community resources and alternate lodging. The Red Cross will continue to monitor community sheltering needs.

TO DONATE

Those who wish to donate to flood relief may do so at redcross.org/donate. You can help people affected by disasters like flooding and countless other crises by making a donation to support Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to, and help people recover from disasters big and small. Call, click, or text to give: visit redcross.org, call 1-800 RED CROSS or text “RED CROSS” to 91999 to make a $10 donation to your local Red Cross region.

LEARN MORE

For more updates, follow the Southeast Deep East Chapter of the American Red Cross on Twitter at @RedCrossTXGC. You can also contact the Orange office at (409) 883-2322, visit https://www.redcross.org/tgcr or call 1-800-REDCROSS.