TEXAS, USA — Across multiple counties across Southeast Texas inundated by Imelda's floodwaters, emergency management officials said 336 uninsured homes were counted as having major damage or were destroyed as of Monday.

800 uninsured homes are needed across the region affected by Imelda to meet the standards for a federal disaster declaration from FEMA. Seven counties, including Galveston, Hardin, Liberty, Newton, Orange, Jasper and San Jacinto have completed the assessment to date, Texas Department of Emergency Management spokesperson Seth Christensen said.

Christensen said he can verify that 336 of the flooded homes with major damage or destroyed were verified as being uninsured as of 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30.

FEMA crews are completing about 60 homes per team, officials said. Congressman Randy Weber's office said Southeast Texas may need additional teams to keep assessing homes.

The crew are finding many homes with 4 feet of water on the outside but only 6 inches of water on the inside. A house must have 18 inches of water on the inside to count, officials said.

Once the teams going door-to-door finish assessing the damaged homes, their reports have to be submitted to officials at the state level who check to make sure the home was uninsured using a national flood insurance database.

