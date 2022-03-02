Gov. Abbott posthumously presents Texas Legislative Medal of Honor to families of two service members

Gov. Abbott presented the Texas Legislative Medal of Honor to the families of two service members this afternoon from the governor's mansion.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott posthumously presented the Texas Legislative Medal of Honor to the families of U.S. Army Pvt. Marcelino Serna and U.S. Coast Guard Seaman Apprentice William Ray Flores on Wednesday, March 2, at the Governor's Mansion in Austin.

The Texas Legislative Medal of Honor is the highest military decoration conferred to a service member of the Texas Military forces. Thirteen people have been awarded the Texas Legislative Medal of Honor, and the last time it was awarded was in 2017 to Army Master Sergeant Travis E. Watkins.

Pvt. Marcelino Serna is being recognized for his valiant efforts during World War I and U.S. Seaman Apprentice William Ray Flores is being recognized for his heroism during the sinking of the USCGC Blackthorn, according to the governor's office. They'll be the 14th and 15th service members to be honored with the Texas Legislative Medal of Honor.

The awards were be accepted by members of Pvt. Serna's and Seaman Apprentice Flores' respective families. The governor will be joined for the award ceremony by Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, the adjutant general of Texas.

KVUE's Jake Garcia was in attendance to cover the event.

