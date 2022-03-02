Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce announces resignation of president and CEO

Bill Allen will depart the chamber after three and a half years of service to the organization and Southeast Texas.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday the resignation of their President and CEO.

Bill Allen will depart the chamber after three and a half years of service to the organization and Southeast Texas, according to a news release from The Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce.

“I am proud to have served the chamber and its members since 2018,” said Allen. “While I am looking forward to returning to my family in New Mexico, it has been an honor to work with the staff, board, and partners in serving chamber members and the continued economic development of the community.”

The Executive Committee and Board of Directors says they'll appoint an interim president and CEO and form a search committee

Chamber Board Chair Josh Smith says they are grateful for Allen's leadership and dedication.

“He has been the architect of the tremendous progress the chamber has experienced. He inspired the creation of multiple programs and events for the benefit of members, including a comprehensive long-range plan based on a fiscally sound position. We wish Bill all the best in his new position in El Paso," he said.

