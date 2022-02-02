Funeral services pending for former Judge James 'Jim' Mehaffy

He was a private practice lawyer in Jefferson County from 1964 to 1994.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The family of former Beaumont attorney and Judge James “Jim” Mehaffy is mourning the loss of their loved one. He was 81 years old.

He was a private practice lawyer in Jefferson County from 1964 to 1994, according to Judicial Workplace Arbitrations, Inc.

On June 24, 1994, he was elected as a Beaumont Judge in the 58th District Court. Upon retirement, he worked as a mediator.

Funeral services are pending at Broussard's Mortuary on McFaddin Ave.

This is a breaking news update. We will have frequent updates to this story if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device