New safe haven in Orange helping Southeast Texas victims of domestic violence

It’s a fear she understands.



“I help them locate an apartment that fits their budget,” Lecea said. “I help them with job training, help them with building their resume, and putting in applications, motivating them and empowering them that, that they're going to be okay."



A domestic violence survivor who didn’t want her identity revealed said her ex-husband would hit and poison her, which is a fear she lived with every single day.



"He isolated me from my family, my kids, my friends, the whole world,” the survivor said. “He had me in my own jail. I couldn’t leave. I couldn’t go to the store to get what I needed. I always had to be under his watch."



The fact that she couldn’t speak English was her biggest battle



"They couldn’t understand me, and there were never any Hispanic officers,” the survivor said. “My ex-husband would just tell them anything, and they would leave."



With Lecea’s help she made it out alive and has words for those who need a guiding light out of their darkness.



"For anyone in my position, I would simply tell them to look for help, to leave, get out, please leave, because there are so many people, woman, who don’t make it out,” Lecea said.