BEAUMONT, Texas — Former Beaumont Independent School District electrician Calvin Walker, who was found guilty of a felony fraud charge last year, will have to pay the district back $1.17 million following a hearing Wednesday morning in a Beaumont courtroom.

Walker was accused of overcharging BISD as an electrical contractor. He was indicted in 2014 for fraudulent billing practices and money laundering.

Walker was found guilty on a felony fraud charge on Sept. 26, 2019, after prosecutors said he used fraudulent billing practices to profit more than $1 million.

Wednesday, Jan. 8, Judge John Stevens denied Walker’s request for a retrial and ordered him to pay $1.17 million in restitution.

On Nov. 6, 2019, Judge Stevens sentenced Walker to 180 days of jail in addition to a $10,000 fine. *hyperlink

Walker is allowed to serve the 180-day sentence on the weekends, so he can work.

It could be another year before Walker starts his sentence due to a court appeal.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive confirmed information.

More on 12News

Former BISD contractor Calvin Walker sentenced to 180 days jail time as part of probation

Former Beaumont ISD contractor sentenced to 10 years probation, to pay $10K fine

Former Beaumont ISD electrical contractor found guilty of felony fraud

Prosecutors allege electrician used fraudulent invoices to defraud Beaumont school district of $1M in first day of testimony

Jury pool questioned ahead of Calvin Walker trial