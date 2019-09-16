BEAUMONT, Texas — Attorneys began questioning a pool of nearly 200 jurors Monday in the case of former BISD electrical contractor Calvin Walker.

Walker was indicted in 2014 for fraudulent billing practices and money laundering. That indictment stated that Walker had "intent to harm or defraud Beaumont Independent School District."

Walker is accused of overcharging BISD while he worked as an electrical contractor for the district. Walker's Electric Company was contracted for electrician services for BISD.

Walker has denied all of the charges against him. His case is one of several uncovered in investigations of BISD fraud.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has refused to hear an appeal filed by Walker's attorney. He argued that Judge John Stevens violated Walker's due process by denying a request for a hearing on subpoenas asking for evidence in the case.

RELATED: Appeals court denies motion to dismiss charges against former BISD electrical contractor

RELATED: Calvin Walker, Jessie Haynes $22 Million federal lawsuit addressed at hearing Thursday

RELATED: BISD indictments so far don't match predicted estimates

In March 2016 the Ninth District Court of Appeals denied a motion to dismiss six charges against Walker in an ongoing Federal trial. Walker argued that the trial court had rule don his motion without conducting an evidentiary hearing and without notifying him that it would be ruling on his motion without a hearing.

Calvin's state trial is set to begin this week. An exact date will depend on how long it takes for attorneys to seat a jury.