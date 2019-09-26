BEAUMONT, Texas — A former Beaumont Independent School District electrical contractor was found guilty on a felony fraud charge on Thursday after prosecutors said he used fraudulent billing practices to profit more than $1 million.

After years of appeals, Calvin Walker was was found guilty in Judge Stevens' courtroom.

He was indicted in 2014. That indictment stated that Walker had "intent to harm or defraud Beaumont Independent School District."

Walker is accused of overcharging BISD while he worked as an electrical contractor for the district. Walker's Electric Company was contracted for electrician services for BISD.

RELATED: Prosecutors allege electrician used fraudulent invoices to defraud Beaumont school district of $1M in first day of testimony

RELATED: Jury pool questioned ahead of Calvin Walker trial