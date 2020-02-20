ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Wednesday marks a year since 2-year-old Savanna Roque was murdered in a heinous act of violence in Orange.

Her father, Yovahnis Roque, is facing a capital murder charge in her death. On the anniversary of her death, first responders gathered for a candlelight vigil to honor her memory and cope with the haunting case an entire year later.

Savanna, or 'Baby Savi,' was killed on February 19, 2019. Her father was indicted in April 2019.

Investigators say she was killed with a hammer in one of the 'most gruesome' crimes Orange County has seen.

Her short life was honored with a moment of silence during the vigil. She was laid to rest in Florida, but the community in Texas is still trying to heal from the tragedy.

12News spoke to Savanna's grandmother Delia Foster on the phone ahead of the vigil. She said she wishes she could be at the vigil to thank the men and women who worked on the murder case for remembering Baby Savi.

Desiree Scales, a City of Orange dispatcher, was working on the day of baby Savi's murder. She took the call from the sheriff's office about the crime.

"What was going through my mind was that I have a child at home as well, and to think something like this could happen to someone so innocent, it's not fair," Scales said. "And someone needed to be the voice for her."

She says the officers and first responders with the department are still affected by the case a year after the murder.

"You have to stay composed during the whole thing, but when it was all cleared and done for the day, we all started crying," Scales said. "We went outside and we cried."

Scales said several people in the department sought outside help to process the emotions that followed the horrific day.

"There was help offered to those of us that worked it," Scales said. "Because sometimes you have emotions that you're not sure how to deal with it."

Yovahnis Roque is awaiting trial. His attorney, Ryan Gertz is fighting to get the dealth penalty off the table. The defense is hoping to prove Roque was insane at the time of the crime.

