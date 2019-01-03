BEAUMONT, Texas — The body of a two year-old girl allegedly killed by her father in Orange has been taken to Florida for burial near her mother's grave.

Family friends confirm to 12News that the body of Savanna "Savi" Roque has arrived in Florida to be buried near her mother Rachel Foster.

Foster was killed by alleged drunk driver in Florida in 2016.

Family and friends of Foster have been pushing to have Savanna buried near her mother's grave in Florida.

Yovahnis "Geo" Roque, 26, of Orange, who police found naked and covered in blood at his mother’s home on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, has been charged with capital murder in the ‘violent death’ of his daughter.

An Orange Police captain described the crime, in which police say he used a hammer to kill the girl, as the worst he’s seen in 29 years.