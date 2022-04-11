First African American cardinal in the Catholic Church will be in Beaumont Saturday for summit

Following the summit, Cardinal Gregory will celebrate mass with Beaumont Bishop David Toups and Bishop Emeritus Curtis Guillory at St. Anthony Cathedra

BEAUMONT, Texas — The first African American cardinal in the Catholic church will be in Beaumont for a summit to help promote healing and understanding on Saturday.

Many Faces in God’s House is a community-wide summit that aims to foster healing, understanding, and opportunities for all humankind. The summit will be held at the Julie Rogers Theater starting at 9 a.m.

The summit will feature a keynote given by Cardinal Wilton Gregory. Cardinal Gregory is the first African American bishop to be elevated to the College of Cardinals.

Pope Francis appointed Cardinal Gregory as the seventh Archbishop of Washington on April 4, 2019. Cardinal Gregory was installed on May 21, 2019.

Cardinal Gregory has written and spoken extensively on church issues, including the death penalty, euthanasia/physician-assisted suicide, and more. He has published multiple articles on the subject of liturgy, particularly in the African-American community.

The cardinal has served in many leading roles in the U.S. church including as president from 2001 to 2004.

As a cardinal, he serves as a member of the Vatican Dicastery for the Laity, Family, and Life and on the board of trustees for the Papal Foundation. Cardinal Gregory was ordained a priest of the Archdiocese of Chicago on May 9, 1973, and was ordained an Auxiliary Bishop of Chicago in 1983.

On February 10, 1994, Cardinal Gregory was installed as the seventh bishop of the Diocese of Belleville, Illinois. On January 17, 2005, he was installed as the sixth Archbishop of Atlanta.

Following the summit, Cardinal Gregory will celebrate mass with Beaumont Bishop David Toups and Bishop Emeritus Curtis Guillory at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica at 4 p.m.

The St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica is located at 700 Jefferson Street in downtown Beaumont.

The summit will also have breakouts on Cultivating Peace and Harmony, which will be led by Sheriff Zena Stephens with Judge Mitch Templeton; Make the Most out of Education, which will be led by Dr. Mark Porterie with Dr. Shannon Allen; and Many Faces in God’s House, which will be led by Church of God Bishop Gary Cantue, pastor of Beaumont’s Maxon Memorial Church, with Martha Kapparis, Benny Tran and Judge Jeff Branick.