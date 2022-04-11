District elections officer appointed to protect fairness, integrity of voting in eastern district of Texas

There are 43 counties the eastern district of Texas, including Southeast Texas counties.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Amid the upcoming 2022 Texas midterm election, officials are working to protect the fairness and integrity of voting in eastern district of Texas.

Friday was the last day for voters to cast an early ballot ahead of the November elections. The next day Southeast Texans can vote will be Tuesday, November 8, 2022, which is election day.

Active efforts are being made to make sure voters have a safe experience at the polls.

There are 43 counties in the eastern district of Texas, including Southeast Texas counties. U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas Brit Featherston appointed a district elections officer to protect the right to a fair and free election in those counties.

“Just make sure it's free, it's fair, and that everyone that can vote will vote,” Featherston said.

The person appointed will investigate any reported fraud or cases that could negatively impact the voter experience. Attorney Featherston feels that he appointed the right man for the job.

“He is the natural person to go to plus he is energetic and a great lawyer and has the patience and ability to do the job well,” Attorney Featherston said.

The man who will protect voter integrity for the 43 counties in the eastern district of Texas is Elections Officer Nathaniel Kummerfeld.



“We want to ensure there is no violence or threats of violence, and that is to voters and also to election workers," Kummerfeld said. "And we also want to ensure the integrity of the process, meaning no election fraud or buying and selling of votes."

Although the eastern district has not had any specific code of voter intimidation, officials want to remind voters to say something if they see something.

“If anyone sees any problems they have got to call," Featherston said. "We want to make sure. They may not have had a problem with it but maybe someone else is, and we to protect each other. Its part of our rights in this great country is to protect each other."

Anyone with questions on how to personally report something can contact the Beaumont Office for Misconduct at (409) 839-2538. Anyone can also file an in-person complaint by going to the office's location at 550 Fannin Street, Suite 1250.

"The public are the ones who are at the polls day in and day out for early voting and election day," Kummerfeld said. "They are the ones that are going to see or experience anything that untoward or improper."