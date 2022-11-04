Nederland ISD to receive $54K worth of STEMscope kits from Beaumont Children's Museum, Indorama Ventures

District officials expect the kits to enhance the student’s learning by, “literally putting STEM in their hands."

NEDERLAND, Texas — Some Nederland Independent School District students will have a new and enhanced way to learn thanks to a generous donation.

Nederland ISD is set to receive $54,000 in STEMscope kits from the Beaumont Children’s Museum and Indorama Ventures.

The donation will be presented Tuesday at 8 a.m., at the Central Middle School library during the Nederland Chamber of Commerce November Networking Coffee. The networking event is hosted by Nederland ISD.

Thanks to the generous donation, Nederland ISD officials said every 3rd and 4th grade student in the district will get a STEMscope kit. District officials expect the kits to enhance the student’s learning by, “literally putting STEM in their hands."

STEM is an approach to learning and development that integrates the areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Officials hope that through STEM, students will develop key skills including but not limited to: problem solving creativity, critical analysis, teamwork, independent thinking, initiative, communication and digital literacy.

From a Nederland ISD release:

