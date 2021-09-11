x
1 dead, 1 injured after crash at Phelan Blvd, Dowlen Road intersection in Beaumont

It happened at the intersection of Phelan Boulevard and Dowlen Road.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash Tuesday night.

It happened at the intersection of Phelan Boulevard and Dowlen Road around 9:20 p.m.

A Beaumont Police officer confirmed with 12News that one person died as a result of the crash. Another person was taken to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition.

Additional details are unclear as first responders are investigating the scene.  

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

