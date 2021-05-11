Jefferson County, Beaumont reach 'tentative' agreement on inmate housing contract, judge says

The current contract in place with nearby cities dates as far back as 1986.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont and Jefferson County have reached a "tentative" agreement over a long-standing contract to house inmates at the Jefferson County Correctional Facility, county Judge Jeff Branick told 12News.

The contract is in place with nearby cities and dates as far back as 1986. It outlines the costs that cities paid to house their inmates at the county jail. The City of Beaumont started paying 35 percent of the costs in 2011, and Port Arthur followed suit in 2014.

Editor's Note: The video above is from a Nov. 5, 2021 newscast.

The city claims Jefferson County started charging Beaumont and Port Arthur $75 more per day, according to a news release sent by city leaders on Sept. 27.

Beaumont leaders claim that's $20 more than what Nederland, Port Neches and Groves pay.

"It has always been the case that each of the cities were charged the exact same amount," Branick previously told 12News.

Branick said he believes Port Arthur will also agree with the new deal. The agreement is expected to be voted on and go into effect next week, according to Branick.