Entergy will be cutting power in Port Arthur areas temporarily Sept 5 for a water utilities project

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Entergy will be cutting off service for some areas of Port Arthur on September 5, 2023 for a project.

The cut off is for a Port Arthur Water Utilities project scheduled on the day from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The areas affected by this outage may include residences in:

Blueberry Lane

Cobblestone Lane

Chevy Chase Lane

Chandelle Lane

Turtle Creek Drive

Greenbriar Lane

For the most up to date information, customers can contact 1-800-ENTERGY.

From a City of Port Arthur news release:

Entergy will cut off service to customers for a Port Arthur Water Utilities project on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, from 7:00 AM to 12:00 Noon. “The City of Port Arthur and Entergy make every effort to alert affected customers, so they can be aware and prepared. For the most up to date information, customers may may contact 1-800-ENTERGY.” The areas affected by this outage may include residences in the general area of Blueberry Lane, Cobblestone Lane, Chevy Chase Lane, Chandelle Lane, Turtle Creek Drive, and Greenbriar Lane. We apologize for any inconvenience and ask for patience to have the necessary repairs made to the water system.

Here’s some tips from the Entergy website on how to stay safe during an outage…

Create an emergency preparedness kit, including a flashlight, batteries, and first aid supplies.

Maintain supplies of healthy and filling snacks that don't require refrigeration, such as dried fruits, nuts and protein bars.

Make sure you have alternative charging methods for your phone or any device that requires power.

Purchase ice or freeze water-filled plastic containers to help keep food cold during a temporary power outage.

Learn about the emergency plans established in your area by contacting your state or local emergency management agency.

If you rely on anything that's battery-operated or power dependent, such as a medical device, have a backup plan.

Maintain backup generators according to manufacturers' recommendations and store an adequate supply of fuel in a safe place.

During an outage, disconnect or switch off appliances and electronic equipment that were running when the power went out. Avoid opening refrigerators and freezers to save cold air and preserve food longer.

Generators | Operate backup generators safely by following manufacturer's instructions. Don't attempt to connect your generator to the electrical system; it can backfeed to outdoor utility lines and injure or kill utility service personnel. An automatic transfer switch — installed by a qualified electrician — will help to ensure safe operation. Learn more here.

Refrigerated foods | Discard any perishable items in your refrigerator or freezer that may not be safe to consume. A refrigerator keeps food at a safe temperature for up to four hours during a power outage if it remains closed. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recommends discarding foods such as meat, poultry and eggs if they've been above 40°F for more than two hours. Learn more here.