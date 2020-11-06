BEAUMONT, Texas — Workforce solutions of Southeast Texas will be helping people get back to work post pandemic tomorrow at a virtual job fair for the city of Port Arthur.

Since the pandemic, several businesses are choosing technology as a way to meet with potential employees.

Sarah Dupre with Patriot Security says the company has seen more interest from job seekers through virtual job fairs.



Currently, there are more than 600,000 jobs on WorkinTexas.com, and a few of those jobs are from Patriot Security in Nederland.



"We do unarmed and armed security guard service. We also do fire and security alarm service," said Sarah Dupre.



Dupre is the director of human resources. She says the company has already participated in two virtual job fairs in other parts of the state, and they've seen a positive response.



"I think we have had a better turnout and and more candidates from the online job fair," said Dupre.



Thursday, June 11, Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas is hosting one of their own for Port Arthur. If you plan to participate, there are a few things you need to check off your to-do list.

First, you have to register with WorkinTexas.com to qualify for this virtual job fair. After that, you will need to call 1-877-834-56-27 to get set up with a meeting ID for Zoom.

You will be matched with employers based on your qualifications, so make sure your resume is up to date. Interviews will last anywhere from 15 to 30 minutes.



"I think the TWC has done great on getting creative to put Texan's back to work during these trying times,” Dupre said.



She says the company hit a rough spot when the pandemic began.



"It really disrupted the normalcy of our everyday business. The majority of our business relies on the companies being open," Dupre said.



But with Texas reopening, the jobs are coming back.



"Things are seeming to pick up lately, so we are blessed with that," Dupre said.



The virtual job fair will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.

Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas is planning to host another one on June 25th for the City of Orange.

Also on 12Newsnow.com..

Beaumont city pools will remain closed this summer to help curb COVID-19 spread

Port Arthur woman accused of murder flees scene with boyfriend’s leg hanging out of trunk

Nederland couple indicted on fraud, facing first-degree felony charges

Two children found safe after mother allegedly kidnaps them from their Port Arthur home