PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Two children have been found safe after being kidnapped from their guardians in Port Arthur.

Port Arthur police say the two children, ages nine and ten, were taken from their home, on Wednesday around midnight, without permission from their legal guardians.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of 17th street at approximately 12:40 a.m.

Police found out the suspected person who took the children was their biological mother. She has no legal custody of the children, according to a news release.

The Port Arthur Police Department then started an ‘intense search.’

Around 10:15 a.m., officers received information that the children were seen in the 7600 block of 9th Avenue.

When the officers arrived, the children were found safe and unharmed before being returned to their legal guardians.

The suspect was also found and arrested for an outstanding county warrant. The suspect has been taken to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office correctional facility.

Additional criminal charges against the suspect are pending as investigators continue to gather evidence from the incident.

Port Arthur Police Department full release...

On 6/10/20 at approximately 12:40 am Officers responded to the 2300 Blk of 17th St in reference to 2 children, ages 9 and 10 being taken from a residence without permission from their legal guardians.

The suspect in this abduction is the biological mother of the children who has no legal custody.

At this time an intense search was initiated by the Port Arthur Police Department.

At approximately 10:13am PAPD dispatch received information that the children were seen in the 7600 Blk of 9th Ave.

Upon Officers arrival both children were found safe and unharmed and returned to their legal guardians.

The suspect was also located and arrested for an outstanding county warrant. Suspect was now transported to JCSO correctional facility.

Additional criminal charges against suspect are pending as investigators continue to gather evidence in this incident.

Also on 12Newsnow.com...

Ex-judge says push to dismiss Flynn case is 'abuse of power'

Silsbee ISD passes motion to pursue 'Random Drug Testing Program'

Harris County's coronavirus numbers are moving 'in the wrong direction,' health experts warn