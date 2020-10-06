NEDERLAND, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is from Jan. 21, 2020.

Credit cards, checks and birth certificates were all confiscated as evidence as police say they arrested a Nederland man and woman who were indicted this week.

Keri Colleen Beck and Joshua Ray Bergeron have been indicted for fraudulent use of identifying information.

A sheriff's deputy said in a probable cause affidavit that he had a search warrant related to narcotics on Jan. 19 when the cache of other people's ID’s were found at a home in the 1500 block of 27th Street in Nederland.

The affidavit says more than 50 personal "identifying information" items were found in a black nylon duffel bag.

Some of the items appeared to have been stolen out of the mail without the victims knowing the items had been taken. Additionally, one victim is dead.

The victims have since been contacted and notified that Beck had their IDs.

Joshua Ray Bergeron, 39, and his girlfriend, Keri Colleen Beck, 44, were both arrested by Jefferson County deputies on charges of possession of a controlled substance and fraudulent use/possession of identifying information on January 19.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office narcotics division served a search warrant at their a home and found more than a pound of suspected methamphetamine, a large assortment of drug paraphernalia and a small amount of suspected marijuana, according to Jefferson County Sheriff's Office news release.

Bergeron and Beck were at the home when the search warrant was served.

Beck and Bergeron face first-degree felony charges for fraudulent use of identifying information, court documents show.

