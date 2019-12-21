MAURICEVILLE, Texas — If you look at the video, it's difficult to believe both drivers walked away from a fiery two vehicle crash Friday night on Highway 12 near FM 1136 southwest of Mauriceville.

At least one vehicle caught fire following the collision. Highway 12 was closed more than an hour while first responders removed the wreckage and residual debris.

Our crew on the scene was told both drivers declined medical treatment. State troopers continue investigating to see what led to the crash.

It happened around 8:00 p.m. Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

