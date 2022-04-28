1 killed in fatal Thursday morning wreck on Hwy 96 in Jasper

The driver of a Ford pickup was pronounced dead at the scene by a Justice of the Peace.

JASPER, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating a fatal crash involving three vehicles on Highway 96 in Jasper.

It happened around 11:40 a.m. Thursday about 1.5 miles north of Recreational Road 255.

A DPS spokesperson said a 1994 Ford Pickup was going south, a Peterbilt truck towing a mobile home was going north, and a 2010 Hino Truck was behind the mobile home.

Troopers learned that the Ford pickup crossed into the oncoming lane and struck the mobile home for an unknown reason, according to a news release. The Ford pickup continued to travel down the left side of the mobile home, and then it struck the Hino truck, the news release says.

The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene by a Justice of the Peace. The driver was identified as Bobby Hamilton, 88, of Brookeland.

The drivers of the Hino and Peterbilt were uninjured, according to DPS.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

