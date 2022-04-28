Jasper man gets life sentence for fatally stabbing former girlfriend in 2019

The jury took about 20 minutes to convict him of repeatedly stabbing his former girlfriend.

JASPER, Texas — A Jasper County jury has found a 56-year-old man guilty of killing his longtime girlfriend in 2019.

The jury took about 20 minutes Thursday morning to convict Royce Edward Larkin, 56, of repeatedly stabbing his former girlfriend, Judy McKinney Arnold, to death.

Larkin was then sentenced to life in prison and must pay a $10,000 fine.

Arnold, 61, suffered multiple stab wounds leading to her death, according to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner's Office. She was a beloved teacher's aide at Few Primary, the school's principal said.

Jasper Police said they received a 911 call saying officers were needed at the Rodeway Inn motel on Sept. 11, 2019, but the caller would not give their identity or explain why officers were needed.

During testimony on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, prosecutors put dispatcher Lindsey Cunningham on the stand. She testified the suspect, Royce Edward Larkin, called for help, but he didn't say "why" or "what happened" at the Rodeway Inn.

“He just snapped" this was the opening statement of Larkin's Attorney Stephen Shires who said evidence shows Larkin was emotionally involved, and he just snapped when he killed former girlfriend Judy Arnold. But, after two hours of questioning on the stand, detective Joshua Hadnot argues Larkin "clearly understood it was wrong."

Close friends told 12News Larkin and Judy Arnold were dating for over 20 years until Arnold wanted to break up with him. Police believe that's when the stabbing happened.



In court, prosecutors showed 30 wounds throughout Arnold’s torso, upper back, arms, hands, and face. Six of these wounds were fatal.



The 5-inch blade was inside the headrest of her car.



Officer Cody Christopher, the first to arrive on the scene, said Arnold was still breathing in the driver's seat of her car, but when the medics arrived, she had already died from her stab wounds.



The handle of the knife used to kill Arnold was in Larkin's pocket forensic experts also said that the DNA found on Larkin's clothing was Arnold's.



The jury was also able to watch a security camera video from Brookshire Brothers, which shows Larkin walking to the store from the motel purchasing a knife and a few other items, then walking back to the motel.



Jasper Police testified that paperwork from the motel shows that Larkin paid for a room that day with checkout for the following day. In the motel room, detectives found an empty knife package and a receipt showing that it was just purchased.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

