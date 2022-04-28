Lady Horn Jordyn Comer named 409Sports Athlete of the Week

Coach Sims says junior shortstop Jordyn Comer stepped up as a leader during the crucial part of the season.

HAMSHIRE, Texas — For the first time in 10 years Hamshire-Fannett softball has made it to the playoffs but to shortstop Jordyn Comer that’s not the only reason this run is special.

“Go Lady Horns," said shortstop Jordyn Comer. "Let’s win. That’s what I’m thinking. We want it all.”

This is the first time Comer has a chance at a title as a leader of her team.

“This means the whole lot to me," said Comer. "I mean freshman year got cut short because of covid and sophomore year we didn’t even make it to playoffs so to make it into playoffs for the first time in over a decade is just crazy.

"I love these girls so much so it means a lot to make it with them,” said Comer.

“She has just been one in this past couple of weeks has really grown to be that leader that I needed on the field," said softball coach Diana Sims.

"Jordyn’s my girl that’s gonna tell it like it is," said Coach Sims. "She’s not gonna sugar coat it and so we need that every once in a while on the team to tell somebody like hey let’s get it together, but she also has her teammates’ backs.”

Her leadership role is something Comer has prepared for since elementary school.

“The love of the game is there for her," said Coach Sims. "She’s been living and breathing this since a small age.”

“I knew by the age of 12 that I wanted to play college softball and that’s what I’ve been pursuing ever since,” said Comer.

Now that she’s reached one goal and will play for McLennan College, the junior wants to achieve more for the team and coach who have helped her grow as an athlete.