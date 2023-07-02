Driver arrested after hit-and-run leaves 67-year-old Beaumont man dead early Sunday morning

Investigation reveals Michael Brown, 67, of Beaumont, was pushing a cart along College Street when he was struck and killed by a car.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A driver has been arrested after police say they hit and killed a person with their vehicle and then fled the scene.

On Sunday, July 2, 2023 at about 4:11 a.m., Beaumont Police Department officers were sent to the 5300 block of College St. in reference to a major traffic accident.

Investigation revealed that the male victim, now identified as 67-year-old Michael Brown of Beaumont, was pushing a cart in the road way, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

A driver was traveling west bound in a Silver Mazda 3 when they struck Brown and left the scene.

Brown was pronounced dead upon the arrival of EMS.

The driver and their vehicle were found at a hotel nearby. The driver was then placed under arrest and transported to jail, according to the release.

Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins has ordered an autopsy.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.