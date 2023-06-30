Beaumont man gets 20 years for death of man shot during attempted robbery

He and another man fatally shot a man during an attempted robbery at a Beaumont apartment complex.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Jefferson County jury found a Beaumont man guilty in the 2020 shooting death of a 51-year-old Beaumont man Thursday and then sentenced him to 20 years in prison on Friday morning.

Jacory Blue, 25, of Beaumont, was sentenced on Friday morning to 20 years in prison for the death of Ron Guillory, 51, of Beaumont.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: the above video first aired on November 19, 2020.)

The trial began Tuesday in Criminal District Court before Judge John Stevens.

Blue was charged along with Demarcus Powell, 23, in the death of Guillory who was found shot to death in the parking lot of the Timberlake Courts apartments.

When the pair tried to rob Guillory he pulled a small caliber derringer type pistol and shot Blue in the face according to a court official.

The two then chased Guillory down and shot him in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

Powell pleaded guilty and was sentenced in August 2021 to 40 years in prison for Guillory's death according to a court official and Texas Department of Criminal Justice Department records.

Police said in 2020 that Blue and Powell had conspired with two women to post prostitution ads online in an effort to lure unsuspecting men to their location, according to a Beaumont Police news release.

Investigators said the male clients would contact the women by using a prostitution ad placed online. The women would set up a meeting place and when the men would arrive, Blue and Powell would rob them at gunpoint, records show.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.