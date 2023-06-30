Officials warn Southeast Texas families about water safety ahead of 4th of July weekend

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit is heightening boat patrol for the 4th of July weekend.

PORT NECHES, Texas — Officials are urging caution as families hit the water to cool off during the 4th of July weekend.

Captain Dylan Tompkins with the Port Arthur Fire Department hope to save lives by highlighting the simple steps you can take to reduce your risk on the water.

Tompkins especially emphasizes that life jackets can be the different between life or death.

"Rarely do we ever recover a drowning victim that was wearing a life jacket," Tompkins said.

For some boaters, it's the law.

"You're not technically required by law to wear one unless you're under 13 years of age, but I would definitely recommend to wear it anyways. You have to have enough for every passenger," Tompkins said.

Boat owner Coy Crochet has big plans for the holiday weekend.

"We're probably going to be out on the river possibly go to the one of the casinos," he said.

On Friday, Crochet was at the Port Neches Riverfront Park taking one of his boats out for a test run.

One thing he says he never does, is leave the dock without his life jackets.

"We definitely wear our safety apparel, the life jackets. Some of the kids, I just make them wear it," Crochet said.

Under state law, boat operators can be 13 and up, as long as they have a valid boaters education certification.

The operator must wear a kill switch that shuts off the motor.

Drinking is illegal for operators. If found intoxicated, they could be charged with a BWI.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit is heightening boat patrol for the 4th of July weekend, according to a Facebook post by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

"Operating a vessel under the influence of alcohol or drugs is illegal on all bodies of water and can lead to serious injuries and consequences. In Texas, it is illegal to operate a vessel with a BAC level of .08 or higher," the sheriff's office said in the post.

A BWI in Texas is similar to a DWI in Texas, but one major difference is the justification for the stop.

Texas law does not require a police officer have reasonable suspicion or probable cause to stop a boat operating on the waters of Texas, according to the sheriff's office.

If anyone ever goes overboard, Captain Tompkins recommends something called "Talk, Reach, Throw, Go."

If anyone ever goes overboard, Captain Tompkins recommends something called "Talk, Reach, Throw, Go."

"So you would talk to them first. If they're not responding, see if you can reach them. If for whatever reason you can't do that, you can throw a cushion to them. The last resort would be to go as in swim to them," Tompkins said.

Tompkins says make sure those life jackets are nice and snug and that children are actually wearing those made for them and not made for adults.

Captain Tompkins also says you also have life jacket for every passenger on the boat.

People should not be riding on the haul of the boat or the stern of it because they can fall off and that could lead to them getting sucked underneath the boat or getting an injury from the propeller.

If someone falls overboard, Tompkins says to point at them while the captain gets the boat turned around to reach them.

He recommends waiving your arms, making noise and making sure people can see you if you fall overboard.

To tell if someone is drowning, check to see if they look like they are trying to climb a ladder and are not keeping themselves afloat.