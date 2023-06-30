Upgrades, repairs to Meeks Drive Water Plant in Orange causing low water pressure for some residents

Crews are fixing corroded pipes and making upgrades, which is expected to last six months.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORANGE, Texas — Repairs being made on a water production plant are impacting some residents in north Orange.

Water pressure has been an issue of concern over the last two weeks in neighborhoods like Chasse Ridge, where people like Natalie Weizenegger are growing frustrated.

"We noticed something was wrong with the water, and they said at that time nobody had said anything, but my neighbors and I all talk, we had been experiencing the same thing from the front of the neighborhood to the back," she said.

The neighborhood's water is supplied by the Meeks Drive Water Plant.

12News has learned the city took the plant offline so workers can make repairs.

"This plant is not providing steady water pressure to the north end of the city. Those pressures are coming to south end of the city. Particularly in high water use period while first thing in the morning people taking showers. People are seeing water pressure drop more than they ever have in the past," said Public Works Director for the City of Orange, Adam Jack.

Crews will fix corroded pipes and make upgrades.

Jack is asking that residents be patient in the meantime.

"Excavation now for the tank, we're working on the well. The work will continue and this plant will be out of service for somewhere about six months. Then we will restore service to it almost as though it's a new plant," Jack said.

This project is being paid for with $2.5 million from the American Rescue Act.

Neighbors hope the repairs come quickly so they can get their water pressure back to normal.

"I would like to see it get done in a shorter amount of time than 6 months and hopefully they could can get it done right away," Weizenegger said.

The water will be impacted for the duration of this project, which is expected to last six months.