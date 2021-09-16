Serious wreck on Hwy 62 in Orange County kills one, sends 4 to the hospital Thursday night

A female driver and the three children in the SUV with her were taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital.

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating a two-vehicle crash on an Orange County highway that killed one man and sent four others to the hospital Thursday night, according to a DPS news release.

It happened around 7:50 p.m. in the 17000 block of State Highway 62 near the Tulane Road intersection in Orange County.

A man driving a 2017 Nissan Frontier pickup truck was traveling south on the highway, and a woman driving a 1991 Ford Expedition was heading north.

For an unknown reason, the driver of the Nissan traveled from the southbound lane into the northbound lane of Highway 62 and collided head-on with the Ford SUV, according to a preliminary investigation.

The driver of the Ford and the three children in the SUV with her were taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital. The female driver was seriously injured, according to a DPS spokesperson.

The driver of the Nissan pick-up was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the driver will not be released until the next of kin has been notified.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Full DPS news release...

